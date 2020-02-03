Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.01-4.21 for the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 843,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

