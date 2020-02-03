Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after buying an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 471,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

