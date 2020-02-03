Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,203 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,867. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

