Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TBX stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

