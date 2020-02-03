Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.59 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

