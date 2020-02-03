Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.06. 38,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

