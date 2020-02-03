Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

