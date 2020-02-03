Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. 11,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.