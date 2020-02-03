Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $54.86. 405,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

