Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,776,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,103,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,747,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period.

VPL traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,089. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

