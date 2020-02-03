Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,137,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

