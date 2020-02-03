Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

KEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 823,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Kirby has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $2,615,231. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

