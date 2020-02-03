Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 323.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.