Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $36.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

