Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.02. 1,142,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

