Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,319 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after buying an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 996,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

