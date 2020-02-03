Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Dynamics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.62. 1,605,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

