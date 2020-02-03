Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 258.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,728 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.15% of Carnival worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Carnival by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 96,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. 8,334,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

