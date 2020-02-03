Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,316 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 86,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 703,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

