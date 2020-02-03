Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $22.10 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

