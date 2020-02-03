Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,708 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,471. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

