Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $43.95. 5,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $44.88.

