Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $418,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $122.27. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,200. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

