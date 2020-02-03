Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $34.08. 1,641,134 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

