Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 104,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

