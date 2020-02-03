Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $455,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.91. 506,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.