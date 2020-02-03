Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.74. 12,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,641. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $171.10 and a 12 month high of $267.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

