Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,483. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.