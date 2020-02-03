Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

PMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. 17,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,238. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

