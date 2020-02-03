Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 731,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 330,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.