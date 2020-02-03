Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 116,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,670. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

