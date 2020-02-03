Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.52 on Monday, reaching $358.61. 2,777,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.39 and a 200-day moving average of $305.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

