Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.