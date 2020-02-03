Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 117,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $37.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,470.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.