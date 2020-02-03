Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,943 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 274,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. 6,023,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

