Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,113,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

