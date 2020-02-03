Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,398 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

