Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.62. 20,461 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

