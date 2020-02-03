Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Nike by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $546,443,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,673,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

