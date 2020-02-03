Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $74.19. 25,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

