Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.97. 562,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

