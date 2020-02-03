Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 388.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. 1,121,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

