Ledyard National Bank Buys 777 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,314. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.