Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.68. 117,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

