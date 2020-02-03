Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.40. 5,336,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

