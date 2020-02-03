Ledyard National Bank Invests $4.52 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $28.99. 360,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

