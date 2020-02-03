Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,834,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,474,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

