Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

