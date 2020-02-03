Ledyard National Bank Purchases 663 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

