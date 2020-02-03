Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV) Stock Price Down 20%

Legacy Ventures International Inc (OTCMKTS:LGYV) shares dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

About Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV)

Legacy Ventures International, Inc engages in the provision of products distribution to food and beverage retailers and distributors. It also offers brokerage services. The company was founded by Rehan Saeed and Zeeshan Saeed on March 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

